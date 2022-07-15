CNBC Pro

Fed expectations gone wild: How rate pricing went so crazy this week

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProThis earnings season will be tough as inflation erodes margins, Barclays says
Carmen Reinickean hour ago
CNBC ProSantoli: Agreeable economic data and earnings releases lift stocks into a relief rally
Michael Santolian hour ago
CNBC ProBernstein says it’s time to get back into the pool on tech stocks. Invest in these names
Fred Imbert2 hours ago
Read More