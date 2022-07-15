Joe Manchin raises over $1 million from donors including Patriots owner, Wall Street execs, energy giants

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 7, 2022.

Sen. Joe Manchin's reelection campaign raised over $1 million over three months thanks to donations from the likes of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, multiple Wall Street leaders and energy giants.

That latest fundraising haul from wealthy business leaders and corporations came in the second quarter, which concluded a little over two weeks ago, at the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission records. The donations arrived as Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, engaged in negotiations over climate change and tax legislation, which are priorities for President Joe Biden and their party.

This week, he said he will not move ahead with further discussions on these provisions.

Manchin, in an interview on West Virginia's MetroNews' "Talkline" on Friday, said he wants to hold off on the party's climate and tax policy proposals until after the next next national report on inflation data. Inflation rose by more than 9% in June.

Manchin previously rejected Biden's $1 trillion-plus social and climate spending proposal, which was known as Build Back Better. Representatives for Manchin did not respond to a request for comment.

Business and Wall Street leaders have heaped praise on Manchin as he holds up his party's agenda. He saw a wave of donations from corporate leaders and big energy companies themselves before his latest decision to stall his party's policy goals.

In May, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and longtime investor Stanley Druckenmiller co-hosted a meet-and-greet breakfast for Manchin, according to people briefed on the matter, who declined to be named since the event was private.

Langone previously praised Manchin on CNBC and said he would host "one of the biggest fundraisers I've ever had for him." Calls to Langone's and Druckenmiller's offices were not returned.