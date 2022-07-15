45 countries sign a pact to punish Russian war crimes; 2.5 million people have been moved from Ukraine to Russia, UK says

Rescuers are still working to find bodies in the wreckage of a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia that has so far killed 23 people and injured at least 110. Investigators have asked family members of those missing to submit DNA samples to aid with identification, according to Ukraine's ministry of internal affairs.

Russian forces are pushing on in the Donbas and say they have entered the small city of Siversk, just north of Donetsk, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense, though the claims have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at releasing grain exports from Ukraine are scheduled to carry on next week following Wednesday's talks in Istanbul. Russian and Ukrainian officials are set to convene again in Turkey in the hope that a deal can be reached.