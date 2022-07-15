Solar stocks sink as Senator Manchin says he won't support climate bill

Solar stocks tumbled Friday after Sen. Joe Manchin said he will not support increased spending to address climate change, according to NBC News, citing a Democrat briefed on the conversations.

The Invesco Solar ETF, which tracks the industry, fell more than 7% at one point. By 11:45 a.m. on Wall Street some of those losses were recovered, with the fund last trading 3.3% lower. For the week, the fund is down more than 10%. Sunrun, Sunnova, First Solar and Maxeon Solar all fell more than 10% at one point.

The industry has grappled with a number of headwinds this year, including policy uncertainty, supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw material costs.

More recently, the group's gotten hit amid a rotation out of growth-oriented areas of the market as investors assess the impact of higher interest rates.