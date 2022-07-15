These companies set to report earnings next week generally beat estimates and trade higher

A group of companies scheduled to report quarterly results in the coming weeks tend to beat analyst estimates and see their stocks trade higher, a recent analysis showed. This earnings season, investors are watching how companies have fared given the highest inflation in roughly four decades, which may be starting to discourage consumer spending. In addition, ongoing geopolitical tension, supply chain issues, foreign exchange pressures, rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the threat of an upcoming recession could potentially weigh on results. Investors will also likely be keeping an eye on outlooks to see if companies adjust forecasts given the economic uncertainty. With this in mind, CNBC Pro analyzed data from Bespoke Investment Group to find which companies have consistently outperformed expectations and traded higher after releasing financial results. ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup has an 88% earnings beat rate and could see its stock increase more than 1% if it bests analyst expectations again, according to the data. The workforce solutions company is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. Year to date, the company's stock has shed more than 22%. Intuitive Surgical Intuitive Surgical , a medical devices company and pioneer in robotic surgery, handily beat earnings estimates in the first quarter. The company is scheduled to report its latest quarterly results on Thursday after the bell. Intuitive Surgical has an 89% earnings beat rate and could see shares gain nearly 3%, Bespoke said. So far this year, the stock is down roughly 43%. Signature Bank This bank beats earnings 88% of the time and could see its stock climb nearly 2% on upbeat news, according to Bespoke. Signature Bank has been hit in recent months by the sell-off in digital currencies, as the bank serves crypto institutions. However, analysts at Raymond James still say that Signature is a strong buy even with the plunge in the crypto market because it has taken steps to mitigate its risks. The bank is slated to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday before the bell. Year to date, the stock is down more than 43%. SVB Financial Group SVB Financial Group could surge more than 2% if it beats its quarterly earnings, which it does 85% of the time, Bespoke found. The company is slated to report on Thursday after the bell. The stock may have room to grow – so far this year, it's shed more than 40%. Western Alliance Bancorp Western Alliance Bancorp generally beats earnings 90% of the time, which could send its stock more than 1% higher, according to the data. The company will release its quarterly results on Thursday after the closing bell. This year, the stock has shed about 35%.