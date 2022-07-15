What the Club is watching Friday — Wells Fargo's mixed quarter, semis cut, Microsoft's dollar drag

People walk by the NYSE in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
What the Club is watching July 15, 2022
Wall Street is set for a sharply higher open Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 logged their first five-session losing streaks in a month. The Nasdaq on Thursday edged higher, breaking a three straight down days. All three stock benchmarks are tracking for big weekly losses.
- After two key reports this week showing inflation is still hot, June retail sales jumped a better-than-expected 1% to $680.6 billion. The data is not adjusted for inflation, which boosted the numbers somewhat. Stocks in the premarket really shot higher, encouraged by the resilient consumer.