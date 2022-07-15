What the Club is watching Friday — Wells Fargo's mixed quarter, semis cut, Microsoft's dollar drag

What the Club is watching July 15, 2022 Wall Street is set for a sharply higher open Friday after the Dow and S & P 500 logged their first five-session losing streaks in a month. The Nasdaq on Thursday edged higher, breaking a three straight down days. All three stock benchmarks are tracking for big weekly losses. After two key reports this week showing inflation is still hot, June retail sales jumped a better-than-expected 1% to $680.6 billion. The data is not adjusted for inflation, which boosted the numbers somewhat. Stocks in the premarket really shot higher, encouraged by the resilient consumer. Mixed results from Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) with revenue of $17.03 billion vs $17.53 billion expected, small earnings per share beat of $0.82 versus $80 expected, when excluding an 8 cent per share impairment charge. Net Interest Income edged expectations, expected to grow 20% year-over-year for the full year. Full-year non-interest expense outlook maintained at $51.5 billion. This is usually a conference call stock. The call is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET Friday. Check back with us later Friday for our Wells Fargo earnings analysis. Citigroup (C) surprisingly reports solid earnings beat of $2.19 per share versus $1.68 expected on revenue of $19.64 billion versus $18.22 billion expected. Tangible book value per share increased to $80.25 versus Thursday's closing stock price of $44.14 per share. A day after reporting earnings , Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) price target lowered to $99 per share at BMO Capital and cut to $108 at Barclays. Bank of America calls it "Best-in-class franchise at depressed valuations." We think the same as BofA for the Club. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) price target lowered to $126 per share at UBS, $145 at Credit Suisse, and $162 at Barclays following a tough quarter. UnitedHealthcare (UNH) reports a quarterly earnings beat and a full-year guidance raise. Managed care has been a friendly place to be in a turbulent year for stocks. The Club likes and holds Humana (HUM) shares. Dexcom (DXCM) started with an outperform at Bernstein, citing a long-term runway for diabetes management . Goldman Sachs cuts semi price targets, including Club holdings Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $99, Nvidia (NVDA) to $162, Marvell Technology (MRVL). At Edward Jones, however, Club name Qualcomm (QCOM) is upgraded to a buy rating. Pinterest (PINS) shares surge 13% in the premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported Elliot Management has accumulated a more than 9% stake in the company. We had CEO Bill Ready and Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann on "Mad Money" on June 29 . Morgan Stanley says Amazon Prime Day did $4.6 billion of revenue, 12% above the analyst's expectations. Stifel lowers price target on Amazon (AMZN), a Club holding, to $185 from $190. Barclays says it would "selectively" buy Amazon into second-quarter results. BMO lowers Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) price target to $305 per share from $345 due to foreign exchange fluctuations. We've been writing about the strong dollar and prior research on MSFT's forex risk. Netflix (NFLX) price target slashed at UBS to $198 share from $335 RBC Capital lowers PayPal (PYPL) price target to $92 per share from $110. Bank of America takes Club holding Halliburton (HAL) off its US-1 list, adds Schlumberger, cuts HAL price target to $34 per share and Schlumberger (SLB) to $43. Deutsche Bank puts a 90-day catalyst call sell idea on Freeport McMoRan (FMC) on the expectation of much weaker than expected second quarter results. Stifel upgrades two rails to buys: CSX (CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) and cuts Union Pacific (UNP) price target to $225 per share from $254. Delta Air Lines (DAL) downgraded to hold at Argus. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC, MS, HUM, AMD, NVDA, MRVL, QCOM, AMZN, MSFT and HAL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

