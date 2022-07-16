These are America's 10 best states for workers

If you are a good worker with marketable skills, you have never been as much in demand as you are right now.

With 5 million more job openings in the U.S. than there are workers to fill them, companies are desperately seeking talent. And increasingly, they are willing to go where the workers are.

"Workforce is always the single most important factor, regardless of whether it's a manufacturing facility, a corporate office, or something that's creative in the arts," said Tom Stringer, managing director in charge of the national site selection practice at BDO in New York.

In the latest survey of the CNBC CFO Council, respondents overwhelmingly listed workforce as the most important factor in deciding where to locate or expand operations. It is also the most cited selling point among states seeking to attract companies, according to CNBC's 2022 America's Top States for Business study. So, under our methodology, it carries the most weight in our overall rankings.

To determine which states have the best workforces, we look at a variety of factors including the percentage of workers with college degrees, the concentration of high-tech workers, as well as workers with associate degrees and industry-recognized certificates. We also consider right to work laws protecting employees who decline to join a union, as well state worker training programs, and net migration of college-educated workers.

"Everyone is looking for an edge," said Cara Christopher, a senior vice president at Lightcast, a labor market data firm that supplied some data on talent attraction for CNBC's study. "Communities that are doing it right are looking at both attraction and development efforts."

In 2022, these ten states are winning the war for talent.