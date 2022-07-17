G-20 meeting ends with no full consensus; food security and inflation top agenda at Bali meeting

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech during the opening of the Group of 20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on July 15, 2022.

BALI, Indonesia — Finance chiefs at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali "strongly condemned" the war in Ukraine and expressed concern over an "alarming increase of food and energy insecurity."

That's according to a statement issued by the G-20 host Indonesia on Sunday.

The group, which met over two days in the island resort of Bali, could not reach consensus on several issues and did not issue a joint statement. The previous G-20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington in April also ended without the release of a joint communique.

Instead, a statement issued by the Bank of Indonesia on Sunday summarized the main discussion points of several rounds of meetings held privately. In particular, finance chiefs and central bank leaders from the grouping pledged to battle food insecurity and high prices which continue to "disproportionately" impact vulnerable countries.

"Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia´s war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," the statement from Indonesia's central bank said.