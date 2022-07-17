This $340,000 luxury camper is solar-powered and self-sustainable—even pulling drinkable water from air

Maybe you're looking to drop off the grid this summer, and you'd like to do so in luxury.

If that's the case – and you've got a spare $340,000 sitting around – you might want to check out Living Vehicle's 2023 luxury camper. The Santa Barbara, California-based company unveiled its new solar-powered, fully sustainable camper trailer last month, saying it's aimed at customers who want "to travel far away from campgrounds and overcrowded RV parks."

The 29-foot-long camper is equipped with a solar-powered energy system to fully power a mobile office pre-filled with Apple products. The company says it's also the first vehicle ever to produce its own drinkable water from thin air: The camper's atmospheric water generator, made by Israeli startup Watergen, pulls moisture from the air to produce 5 gallons of potable water each day.