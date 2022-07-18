CNBC Investing Club

Alphabet's 20-for-1 stock split has happened. Here's what that means

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing Club4 takeaways from the Investing Club's 'Morning Meeting' on Monday
Paulina Likos2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — July 15, 2022
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubBright spots in Wells Fargo's mixed quarter, drive to cut expenses keep us believers
Jeff Marks
Read More