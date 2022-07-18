CNBC Pro

Apple's near-term future looks murky as consumer spending slows, Bernstein says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy Tesla in the short term to capture potential upside from earnings, says Deutsche Bank
Carmen Reinicke15 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, Yum, Delta, Fox, Netflix & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank downgrades General Motors, cites looming pricing risks to automakers
Samantha Subin5 hours ago
Read More