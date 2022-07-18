Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Eversource Energy doesn't have a big enough dividend yield

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eversource Energy: "It doesn't yield enough for me. I spoke with the people of Duke [Energy] last week. I think that's actually a better situation."

Beyond Air Inc.: "I think that is the ultimate speculative stock, in which you've got to prepare to lose $8. It's an $8. I don't like that."

Nutrien: "No. It's not [a buy]. It's a fertilizer stock at [roughly] 4 times earnings, and those earnings are going to collapse."

