Netflix investors brace for subscriber losses as company works on long-term fixes

Netflix reports its second-quarter earnings Tuesday, and the run-up feels like hurricane preparation. A storm is coming. It's probably going to be bad. Shareholders are praying the foundation is sturdy enough to withstand the damage.

Netflix remains the world's largest streaming service, but the company reported its first quarterly loss in subscribers in more than a decade earlier this year and warned that it expects to lose 2 million global subscribers in the second quarter. That would be the single largest quarterly loss in the company's history.

It's possible the losses will be even worse than projected. Macroeconomic trends are worrisome. Concerns of a possible recession and rampant inflation may already be slowing down spending in the U.S. Netflix's standard U.S. plan is $15.49 a month, making it pricier than all other major streaming services. That could make it the first option people cancel when they look to save money.

Competition also continues to ramp up. By the end of the year, HBO Max will likely add Discovery+'s entire slate of content to its service, which costs $14.99 a month or $9.99 with ads. Disney last week increased the price on ESPN+ by $3 to $9.99 a month but kept its bundled offering of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ the same at $13.99 a month. That may lead to more customers for the Disney bundle, another potential alternative to Netflix.

"I don't know if [this quarter] will be bad, but it won't be a good story," said Andrew Rosen, a former Viacom digital media executive and founder of streaming newsletter PARQOR.

At the start of 2022, many analysts were predicting Netflix would add more than 20 million new subscribers this year. As recently as April, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth estimated the company would add 17.95 million in 2022. After last quarter's bombshell, he lowered his full-year prediction to about 4 million.

The big question for how Netflix shares perform after the results are announced will be how much of the bad news has already been baked in to the stock price. Already, Netflix's market valuation has gone from $300 billion to less than $90 billion in less than a year.

"For now, I think the markets are going to focus on subscribers," Yung-Yu Ma, BMO Wealth Management's chief investment strategist, told CNBC Monday. "I think there's a big range of possible outcomes in terms of how much deterioration they actually see and how far that goes into the future."