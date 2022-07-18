Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Goldman Sachs, Delta, Boeing, Tesla and more

David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Goldman Sachs – The bank stock jumped 3% after the company posted profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' estimates. Goldman's fixed income traders generated roughly $700 million more revenue than expected on "significantly higher" trading activity in interest rates, commodities and currencies.

Delta Air Lines, Boeing – Shares of Delta Air Lines jumped 5.8% on news that it's purchasing 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, in a deal that marks Delta's first new Boeing aircraft order in over a decade. Boeing shares added 2.4% following the news.

Tesla – Shares rose nearly 4% after Deutsche Bank added the company to its short-term buy list, citing the potential for it to exceed Wall Street expectations when it reports earnings. Tesla reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Grab Holdings – The food delivery stock jumped 12% after JPMorgan upgraded Grab to overweight form neutral. JPMorgan described the sentiment around Grab as "extremely cautious," setting up a potential bounce if quarterly results beat expectations

Coinbase – Shares jumped nearly 15% after DNB Asset Management, a large European asset manager, bought shares of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bitcoin also surged to a monthly high.

Energy stocks – Industry shares spiked as the price of oil jumped on fears that supply will remain tight. Natural gas also surged 7%, adding to energy sector gains. Diamondbank Energy, Marathon Oil, Halliburton and Devon Energy all gained about 4%. Enphase Energy jumped about 8%.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Samantha Subin and Jesse Pound contributed reporting