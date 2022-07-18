UK braces for hottest day on record with highs of 106 degrees Fahrenheit expected

The U.K. is bracing for the hottest day on record Monday, with highs of 41 degrees Celsius (106F) expected. Hollie Adams | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K. is bracing for the hottest day on record Monday, with highs of 41 degrees Celsius (106F) expected in the south of England. The Met Office, Britain's weather service, issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England. It marks the country's first-ever such warning for exceptional heat. High temperatures are also forecast across the U.K., with amber warnings issued for the rest of England, Wales, and parts of Scotland. The U.K. Health Security Agency issued a level four warning for England, reminding people to take precautions, including staying indoors and drinking plenty of water. "Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week," Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said Friday, putting the odds of reaching a new high at 80%.

Record-breaking highs

The current record high temperature in the U.K. is 38.7°C, which was reached in Cambridge, eastern England, on July 25, 2019. London is set to bear the brunt of this week's hot weather, with the capital forecast to be one of the hottest places on the world Monday. Temperatures in the city are expected to exceed 40 degrees by Monday afternoon, surpassing Kingston, Jamaica (33C), Texas (37C) and most of Europe, itself in the midst of a heatwave. The hot weather is set to continue into Tuesday, with overnight temperatures likely to be in the mid-twenties, before cooling on Wednesday. It comes as climate activists warn of rising global temperatures from greenhouse gas emissions. Average world temperatures have risen by just over 1C from their pre-industrial levels, and are set to rise by 2.4C to 4C by the end of the century, depending on global efforts to cut CO2 emissions.

A hit to businesses