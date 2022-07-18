From trans rights to taxes, the battle to replace Boris Johnson has turned political friends into foes

Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at Riverside Studios on July 17, 2022 in London, England.

The battle to become Britain's next prime minister heated up over the weekend, as the five candidates vying to become Conservative Party leader looked more like enemies than colleagues in a televised debate on Sunday.

On matters ranging from taxes to trans rights, those looking to replace Boris Johnson clashed at various points during the leadership debate. In a somewhat bizarre spectacle. the contenders — several of whom were ministerial colleagues just weeks ago — openly questioned each others' record in office, ideological perspectives and past and proposed policies.

In particular, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, both of whom served in Johnson's government and are the political heavyweights left in the race, set an argumentative tone for the debate from the start.

Truss accused Sunak of raising taxes to their highest level in 70 years and argued that this policy is "not going to drive economic growth."

Sunak (one of the bookies' favorites to win the leadership) defended his record, saying the Covid pandemic had been a massive economic challenge and debts needed to be repaid. He also hit back at what he described as Truss' "something-for-nothing economics" which he said were tantamount to socialism.

The TV debate was also a chance for the three less well-known candidates — former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt, an international trade minister — to show the Conservative Party, and British public, how they would lead the country if successful.

The debate centered heavily around the state of the economy, the cost of living crisis and inflation — and how each candidate would tackle these issues.

Other areas of contention included Brexit (Sunak asked Truss which matter she regretted more: being a Remain supporter at the height of the Brexit debate, or once being a Liberal Democrat) and trans rights, with Penny Mordaunt denying she had supported gender self-identification when she was an equalities minister in 2019.