This 35-year-old spends $55 a month photoshopping dogs—and has made $100,000 in just half a year

When Mandy Helwege's TikTok video about her side hustle went viral in November, she immediately knew what to do: She quit her job.

Burned out after 12 years in sales, the 35-year-old took the video's engagement as a sign to pursue her passion project full-time. For the three years prior, Helwege had run Seeing Double Edits – a business where she photoshops pictures of pets next to their younger selves – as a casual side hustle on Instagram, making only a few thousand dollars per year. Pursuing it full-time would be a huge gamble, no matter her TikTok popularity.

Today, that video has more than 2.4 million views, and Seeing Double Edits' Instagram account has more than 40,500 followers. More notably: After making just $4,000 from Seeing Double Edits last year, Helwege has taken home roughly $100,000 through June 2022 – most of the company's approximately $120,000 in revenue so far this year – according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Demand for the rest of the year remains high. Once per month, Helwege opens up 160 to 185 new slots of customer availability for the following month. She consistently sells out in 90 seconds, she says – and the overwhelming interest has pushed her workload to roughly 80 hours per week. In March, she hired an employee to pick up another 30 hours per week.

"Virtuality is a blessing and a curse," Helwege tells CNBC Make It. "It takes a lot of time and energy to create five new pieces of art every day."

Helwege says things are good, but for self-preservation purposes, she's actually hoping to plateau her business's trajectory. Here's what goes into her 80-hour workweek, and why her goal is to sustain her current business traction, rather than grow it.