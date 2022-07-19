Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after positive start to the week

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday after a positive start to the week as investors looked ahead to Australia's central bank's meeting minutes.

Japanese markets returned to trade Tuesday after a holiday on Monday, and the Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% while the Topix index climbed 0.5%.

The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.49% and the Kosdaq lost 0.38%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was slightly below the flat line.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release its meeting minutes Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.19%.