Investors have put $43 billion in dividend-paying funds this year. Before you 'chase dividends,' here's what to know

With increased fears of a possible recession, investors seeking steady income may turn to stocks paying quarterly dividends, which are part of company profits sent back to investors.

Historically, dividends have significantly contributed to an asset's total return, sometimes providing a boost during economic downturns.

From 1973 to 2021, companies paying dividends earned a 9.6% total annual return, on average, beating 8.2% from the S&P 500 Index, and eclipsing the 4.79% yield from non-dividend payers, according to a 2022 Hartford Funds study.

Dividends have investors' attention: Dividend funds have added $43 billion in 2022 as of late June, according to SPDR Americas research.

Still, investors need to scrutinize their picks before adding dividend-payers into their portfolios.

"People sometimes chase dividends, and they don't understand the risks," said certified financial planner Scott Bishop, executive director of wealth solutions at Avidian Wealth Solutions in Houston.

Here's what to know.