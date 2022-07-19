CDC panel unanimously recommends Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for adults

In this photo illustration a silhouette of a man holding a medical syringe and a vial seen displayed in front of the Novavax logo on a screen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent advisors recommended Novavax's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine as a primary series for adults on Tuesday, one of the final steps before pharmacies can start administering the shots.

The CDC committee voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine for people ages 18 and older after reviewing the shots' safety and effectiveness during an hourslong public meeting Tuesday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky could give the greenlight for vaccinations to start as soon as this week.

Novavax stock rose 12% after the CDC panel's recommendation.

Walensky's endorsement will complete a two-year journey for Novavax, one of the early participants in the U.S. race to produce a vaccine to protect against Covid-19. The small Maryland biotech company received $1.8 billion of taxpayer money from Operation Warp Speed, but struggled to get its manufacturing base in place and ultimately fell behind Pfizer and Moderna.

Novavax's vaccine will enter the U.S. at a time when more than three-fourths of U.S. adults, 77%, are now fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna and to a much lesser degree Johnson & Johnson's shots, according to CDC data.

U.S. health officials and Novavax executives have said the vaccine will provide another option for people who do not want to take Pfizer and Moderna's shots. Anywhere from 26 million to 37 million adults are still unvaccinated in the U.S., according to CDC data, but it's unclear how many of those people will opt to take Novavax's vaccine.

The Biden administration has secured 3.2 million doses of Novavax's vaccine so far, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

"The primary target population for Novavax will be the 10% to 13% of those that are unvaccinated," said Dr. Oliver Brooks, a committee member and chief medical officer at Watts HealthCare Corporation in Los Angeles.

"I understand we're really focused on that population with the hope that perhaps this protein subunit vaccine will change them over from being unvaccinated to vaccinated," Brooks said.