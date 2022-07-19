CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Alphabet shares slip, Pioneer catches idiotic downgrade

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The entrance to Google's U.K. offices in London.
Olly Curtis | Future Publishing | via Getty Images

What I am looking at July 19, 2022

  • IBM (IBM) topped sales and earnings estimates for the second quarter. But shares took a hit in the premarket after management warned the strong U.S. dollar could impact earnings. More price targets were lowered because they were set in November. More newspaper stories about how much lower we will go. More lowering of S&P targets set at the beginning of the year.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Delta's big buy, solid bank results, the Micron effect
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Friday — Wells Fargo's mixed quarter, semis cut, Microsoft's dollar drag
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — big banks miss, market drops, inflation still hot
Jim Cramer
Read More