'Burdensome' credit card swipe fees could add $2.5 billion to back-to-school spending, merchants say

Considering the impact of inflation, consumers are spending more on back-to-school supplies — and then some — as retailers pass along credit card fees in the form of higher prices.

This year, total back-to-school spending is expected to match the 2021 record high of $37 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

The so-called swipe fees banks charge merchants to process credit card transactions on those purchases could total $2.5 billion during the peak shopping season, the Merchants Payments Coalition recently said.

"These fees have been soaring for years but are particularly burdensome when families are hit with the high inflation that has weakened buying power this year," said Doug Kantor, general counsel at the National Association of Convenience Stores and an executive committee member at the Merchants Payments Coalition.

Swipe fees, which are charged to merchants each time a customer uses their card, have long been a point of contention for retailers.

Banks and card companies charge about 2% of the transaction, on average, every time a credit card is used to make a purchase. Now, with margins strained, retailers are passing most, if not all, of that cost on to consumers.