'Heat apocalypse': Photos show Europe's devastating wildfires as temperatures surge

Dubbed a "heat apocalypse" by one French meteorologist, many nations in Europe are sweltering under record temperatures, causing devastating wildfires in some parts of the continent.

Spain and Portugal have seen over 1,000 deaths in the last week attributed to the weather, according to Reuters. Firefighters in France and Greece have also been out in force to try to combat huge wildfires in rural areas.

Heat records have been broken in many parts of Western Europe, with Britain recording its hottest-ever day Tuesday, with temperatures hitting a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Germany, fears are growing over falling water levels in the Rhine River, a vital shipping route in Europe's economic heart.