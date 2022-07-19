UK logs hottest day on record with temperatures hitting 102.4 Fahrenheit

U.K. rail services were heavily impacted Monday, with buckled rails reported and overhead wire systems failing in some places.

LONDON — Britain recorded its hottest-ever day Tuesday, with temperatures hitting a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in south England, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

The figures from U.K.'s weather service showed Charlwood, Surrey, hit the new high Tuesday morning, surpassing the previous record of 38.7C set in 2019.

It comes as Brits face the second day of an extreme heatwave, which is causing widespread disruption and raising the risk of wildfires.

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office said on Twitter.

Temperatures are forecast to hit as high as 42C in parts of England by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Met Office, which issued a red extreme heat warning. Health authorities urged people to take precautions, including staying indoors and drinking plenty of water.

The country is also on high alert for wildfires, with the southeast of England at "very extreme danger," according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

It comes as many parts of Europe and North Africa are also currently experiencing extreme temperatures, with wildfires breaking out in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Morocco.