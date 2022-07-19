CNBC Pro

Netflix earnings reports during the pandemic have been nightmares for investors

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProThese options plays can help investors navigate Big Tech earnings, UBS says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: Netflix and Goldman Sachs headline a big week of corporate reports
Fred Imbert
CNBC ProHere's the earnings season headwind that could cue a sell-off
Jesse Pound
Read More