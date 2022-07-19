U.S.-supplied rockets helping Ukraine retain defensive lines, official says; Putin meets Erdogan to talk grain exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran later on Tuesday with the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports one of the main talking points.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top military commander has said that the "timely arrival of M142 Himars" from the U.S. is helping Ukrainian forces to withstand Russian attacks on the frontline in the Donbas.

Himars are long-range multiple launch rocket systems and are seen as a potential game-changer in Ukraine's resistance, and fightback, against Russia's near-constant artillery, battering cities and towns in Donetsk, a region of the Donbas.