Trial for Trump rape defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll set for February

E. Jean Carroll visits 'Tell Me Everything' with John Fugelsang in the SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2019 in New York.

The trial for a writer's lawsuit claiming she was defamed by former President Donald Trump when he denied raping her is set to begin Feb. 6 in federal court in New York, a judge ordered Tuesday.

The writer, E. Jean Carroll, in a 2019 article said Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump, who was president at the time of the allegation, accused her of lying and claimed that a political agenda motivated Carroll to invent her account of being raped.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in November 2019.