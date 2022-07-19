Yellen says the U.S. and its allies should use ‘friend-shoring’ to give supply chains a boost

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured here at a news conference, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Bali on July 14), said supply chain resilience is a key focus of the Biden-Harris administration.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated the need for the United States and its trusted trading partners to boost supply chain resilience through "friend-shoring," but said this does not mean the U.S. is retreating from the rest of world.

In a speech made at South Korean conglomerate LG's Science Park in Seoul on Tuesday, Yellen drummed up support from allies of the U.S. to work together in carving up more resilient supply chains among trusted partners through "friend-shoring."

The term draws on the concepts of "onshoring" and "nearshoring," which refer to the transferring of supply chains back home or closer to home, as opposed to having them in foreign countries. "Friend-shoring" goes beyond that but limits supply chain networks to allies and friendly countries.

The U.S. has been pushing for more security in its supply chains since the pandemic started. U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order in early 2021 to review American supply chains with an aim to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

"Supply chain resilience is a key focus of the Biden-Harris administration. And the necessity of this work has been illustrated clearly by the events of the past two years, first by Covid-19 and our efforts to fight the pandemic and now by Russia's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine," Yellen said.

"Together they have redrawn the contours of global supply chains and trade."



"Working with allies and partners through friend-shoring is an important element of strengthening economic resilience while sustaining the dynamism and productivity growth that comes with economic integration."