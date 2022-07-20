Another major interest rate hike is coming from the Federal Reserve: Here are 5 ways it could affect you

5 ways the rate hike could affect you

Any action by the Fed to raise rates will correspond with a hike in the prime rate and immediately send financing costs higher for many types of consumer loans, but short-term borrowing rates will be the first to jump. "Variable rate debt tends to follow Fed moves within one to three statement cycles," said Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst. Here's a breakdown of what that means for your credit card, car loan, mortgage, student debt and deposits: 1. Credit cards

Saravutvanset | Room | Getty Images

Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark. As the federal funds rate rises, the prime rate does, as well, and credit card rates follow suit. Annual percentage rates are currently at 17.13%, on average, but could be closer to 19% by the end of the year, which would be an all-time record, according to Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com. That means anyone who carries a balance on their credit card will soon have to shell out even more just to cover the interest charges: If the Fed announces a 75-basis point hike in July, as expected, consumers with credit card debt will spend an additional $4.8 billion on interest this year alone, according to a new analysis by WalletHub. A 100-basis point increase will cost credit card users an extra $6.4 billion this year.

Factoring in the rate hikes from March, May, June and July, credit card users will wind up paying around $12.9 billion to $14.5 billion more in 2022 than they would have otherwise, WalletHub found. 2. Adjustable-rate mortgages Adjustable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit are also pegged to the prime rate. Because 15-year and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed and tied to Treasury yields and the economy, homeowners won't be impacted immediately by a rate hike. However, anyone shopping for a new house is already going to pay more for their next home loan — the same goes for car buyers and student loan borrowers. Since the coming rate hike is largely baked into mortgage rates, homebuyers are going to pay roughly $29,160 to $39,240 more in interest now, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate on an average home loan of $405,200, according to WalletHub's analysis. 3. Car loans

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

For those planning on purchasing a new car in the next few months, the Fed's move could push up the average interest rate on a new car loan past 5%. Paying an APR of 5% instead of 4% would cost consumers $1,324 more in interest over the course of a $40,000, 72-month car loan, according to data from Edmunds. 4. Student loans The interest rate on federal student loans taken out for the 2022-2023 academic year already rose to 4.99%, up from 3.73% last year and 2.75% in 2020-2021. It won't budge until next summer: Congress sets the rate for federal student loans each May for the upcoming academic year, based on the 10-year Treasury rate. That rate goes into effect in July. Private student loans may have a fixed rate or a variable one tied to the Libor, prime or T-bill rates — and that means that, as the Fed raises rates, those borrowers will also pay more in interest. How much more, however, will vary by the benchmark. 5. Savings accounts On the upside, the interest rates on savings accounts are on the rise after consecutive rate hikes. People are going to need to this cushion as prices continue to increase, according to Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll processor ADP.