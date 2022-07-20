CNBC Pro

Analysts react to Netflix's strong quarter, with some pointing to a potential bottom for the stock

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy Chevron as shares look attractive at these levels, HSBC says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProThese 10 stocks are expected to rally into the end of the year, Truist says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProCFRA downgrades Disney on Tuesday, citing lack of dividend and buyback
Samantha Subin
Read More