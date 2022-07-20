SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to trade mixed Wednesday after a sharp bounce in U.S. stocks overnight.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,415 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,380. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,961.68.

SPI futures in Australia were at 6,626, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,649.6.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday said inflation for the June quarter to be released next week will show a further step-up, and there needs to be a path back to 2% to 3% inflation.

Prices rose 5.1% in the March quarter. In his speech, Lowe also said the neutral nominal rate is at least 2.5%, whereas current rates are at 1.35%.