CNBC Pro

Barclays believes earnings for these underperforming stocks may surprise Wall Street

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these global stocks are set for earnings beats — and gives one over 45% upside
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProNetflix earnings reports during the pandemic have been nightmares for investors
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThese options plays can help investors navigate Big Tech earnings, UBS says
Jesse Pound
Read More