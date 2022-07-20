Democrats are pushing for a free IRS tax filing service. Tax pros worry it’s an ‘administrative nightmare’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on May 10, 2022. Tom Williams | Reuters

Bill would replace Free File, allow for 'return-free' filing

The Senate bill, known as the Tax Filing Simplification Act, directs the IRS to create a free, online service, allowing Americans to file taxes directly with the agency. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Brad Sherman, D-Calif., have introduced companion legislation in the House. The current IRS Free File program is a public-private alliance with the Free File Alliance, a nonprofit coalition composed of tax software companies. Although Free File users start at the IRS site, they are redirected to third-party providers to complete their returns. Although roughly 70% of Americans are eligible for IRS Free File, only 3% of taxpayers used the service during the 2020 tax season, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report. Officials at the Free File Alliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "The average American spends 13 hours and $240 every year to file their taxes — that's too much time and too much money," Warren said in a press release. The bill also aims to allow eligible taxpayers to choose a "return-free option," providing a pre-populated filing with the tax bill or refund already calculated. It may be possible to automate nearly half of tax returns with information the agency already has, according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Tax pros: IRS can't handle another 'to-do' right now

While tax experts applaud the desire to simplify the tax-filing system, many are skeptical about the Democrats' latest approach. "I'm all for easy and effective free filing options for taxpayers," Kubey said. "However, this law heaps additional requirements on an already overburdened IRS." Dan Herron, a San Luis Obispo, California-based certified financial planner and CPA with Elemental Wealth Advisors, echoed these concerns, pointing to burdens placed on the IRS through changing tax laws and added duties amid the pandemic. "They do not need this additional 'to-do' right now," he said. "Let them work through the backlog, then have them try to implement this system."

The Taxpayer Advocate Service reported 21.3 million unprocessed paper returns as of May 31, up from 20 million one year prior, in its mid-year report to Congress. An IRS spokesperson in late June said the numbers in the report were "neither the most accurate nor most recent figures."

Return-free filing may cause missed tax credits