European stocks head for higher open as U.S. rally lifts global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Wednesday, after a rally in U.S. stocks buoyed sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 50 points higher at 7,340, Germany's DAX 107 points higher at 13,419, France's CAC 40 up 44 points at 6,247 and Italy's FTSE MIB 174 points higher at 21,779, according to data from IG.

The higher open for European markets comes after choppy trade on Tuesday as the relief rally seen in the previous two sessions lost some momentum.

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday, however, with the market resuming a bounce from last month's lows, as traders bet on strong corporate earnings reports and wagered that markets have found a bottom.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped Wednesday after the sharp bounce in U.S. stocks overnight.