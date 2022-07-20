EU to ask countries to reduce energy usage as Putin tightens grip on gas supplies

The European Commission is putting forward new measures so member states are better prepared for the winter, when their energy needs are higher. This comes as Gazprom claims it can't fulfil gas contracts with Europe.

European countries will reportedly have to quickly curb their consumption of natural gas as part of a wider plan to deal with reduced supplies from Russia.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, on Wednesday is due to present a plan on how countries can prepare for the winter period, when their energy needs are much higher.

The plan comes as Russia's energy giant Gazprom claims it cannot fulfil gas contracts with the bloc — a major headache for European nations given they have been so dependent on Russian energy prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

An EU official, who did not want to be named because the plan is still being finalized, told CNBC Monday that one of the "most controversial" items in the proposal is gas reduction targets.

Confirming details of a draft document seen by the Financial Times, the official added that this idea is likely to be contentious because different EU member states have different energy needs, meaning that, for instance, it is harder for Germany, one of the biggest importers of Russian energy, to cut its gas usage by, for example 5%, compared to Spain.

The European Commission declined to comment on the plan ahead of its publication.

The Financial Times reported Monday that Brussels will tell EU countries to cut gas consumption "immediately" and that gas reduction targets will become mandatory in the event of a severe disruption in gas flows.