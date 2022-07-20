Marriott opens new Ritz Carlton in Manhattan as NYC tourism roars back

Marriott next week will open a swanky new Ritz Carlton hotel in Manhattan, marking a bet on the surge in luxury travel and the hopeful return of business travelers this fall.

"It's got 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a 7,000-square-foot spa, and four food and beverage outlets. I think it's uniquely positioned to take care of that pivot from leisure travel to business travel," Marriott CEO Tony Capuano told CNBC on Tuesday.

The debut of the 108th Ritz Carlton comes as New York City is seeing a resurgence in tourists. The city saw tourism all but dry up in the early days of the pandemic when New York became one of the first epicenters of the outbreak. Now travelers are flocking back, and more developers are signing new deals.

"2019 was the best year in New York's history. You had over 66 million visitors to New York. There's a sense we'll get back to about 85% of that this year," said Capuano.

New York City hotel occupancy rates are currently the country's third-strongest, at 83%, according to STR, a provider of hospitality analytics. The top two markets are Portland, Maine, and San Diego, California, with 85% and 84% occupancy levels, respectively.

New York's rebound marks a strong reversal from the past two years when beach destinations won out.

"People just stayed away from downtown areas. They didn't want to be around a lot of other people due to Covid … but that has reversed and I think we're ready for the city vacation," said Jan Frietag, Costar Group's national director for hospitality analytics.

As hotel demand rebounds and inflation hovers at a four-decade high, per-night pricing has skyrocketed. The average cost to check in to a hotel in New York City is nearly $300 a night, up 20% from 2019 levels, according to STR.