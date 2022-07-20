Millennial and Gen Z workers aren’t saving enough for retirement—here are 3 tips to get on track

Some of the youngest employees in the workforce may not be saving enough to retire comfortably. Millennial and Gen Z employees under 35 currently have an average of $37,211 and $6,264, respectively, saved in their 401(k) retirement plans, according to a new report released by Vanguard, an investment firm that represents more than 30 million investors. However, with an average total savings rate of 10.5% for workers ages 25 to 34 and 8% for workers under 25, these employees likely aren't saving enough to meet their retirement goals. "We believe participants need to reach a total saving rate of 12% to 15%" says John James, managing director of Vanguard's institutional investor group. Here are the average and median 401(k) account balances by age in 2021, for Vanguard retirement plans:

The average balances are much higher because they represent the sum of all of Vanguard's account balances divided by the total number of accounts, so a few outliers can skew the results. The median, on the other hand, is the middle point, so half of the account balances are higher and half are lower. Because of this, the median is considered to be more representative of how much most people have saved in their 401(k) accounts. Many factors influence employee retirement contributions, including income, age and how long an employee has been working. Older employees with more experience tend to have higher account balances compared to younger ones who are just beginning their careers. Some good news: Retirement plan contributions reached a record high last year, according to Vanguard. The investment firm attributes this trend to the increasing usage of automated features, such as automatic enrollment and automatic annual contribution increases. Although the "set and forget" option has considerably boosted employees' retirement contributions, Vanguard still believes "there is more we can be doing to help participants achieve financial wellbeing — to have the confidence that short-term spending needs won't stop them from reaching their long-term retirement goals."

How to get your retirement savings on track