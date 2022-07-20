Morgan Stanley's Huberty sees Apple earnings miss, but says buy on any pullback

When Apple reports earnings July 28, Morgan Stanley 's Katy Huberty expects results below consensus estimates as the technology giant grapples with supply chain issues, geopolitical tensions and foreign exchange headwinds. But any retreat in the stock marks a prime opportunity to buy into a beaten-up name likely to outperform in the near and distant future, according to Huberty. "We see potential for more guarded Sept Q commentary, but view AAPL as a high quality name to buy on pullbacks," she said in a note to clients Tuesday. Huberty remains below consensus estimates on the iPhone maker for the June quarter and fiscal year 2023, in part due to a shortfall within the company's Mac and services sector despite strong iPhone sales. She anticipates revenue will come in at $80.6 billion for the period and $408.8 billion for the year, compared to consensus estimates of $82.5 billion and $414.6 billion, respectively. On the earnings per share, Huberty expects $1.10 for the quarter and $6.22 for the year, compared to consensus estimates of $1.16 and $6.51. According to Huberty, consensus projections remain "too high" given the company's exit from Russia and the dollar's record-high rally. Some of these headwinds may push Apple to hike prices in some of its international markets, she noted. The analyst trimmed some estimates for the current quarter to reflect these hindrances and she expects a cautious outlook from Apple going forward, although recent reopenings in China could drive revenue growth in the middle to high single digits this quarter. Despite these concerns, Apple is better situated than many of its peers to weather an economic downturn, which is why Morgan Stanley remains overweight on the stock, Huberty said. "Apple remains a best of breed consumer electronics company able to invest through cycles, and with 60%+ of revenue more staples-like in nature, strong brand loyalty, and continued product/services innovation, we believe it is better insulated relative to peers during a downturn," she wrote. Due to lockdowns in China which temporarily shuttered the company's suppliers , Huberty expects iPad and Mac shipments to fall quarter over quarter, respectively. iPhone shipments should come in at the previously expected 46 million. Huberty trimmed the bank's price target to $180 from $185 per share, which implies a potential 19.2% upside from Tuesday's close. Shares of Apple have plunged about 14% this year and more than 16% from a 52-week high of $182.94. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting