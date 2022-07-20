Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Carnival, United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the closing bell:

Carnival — The travel stock dropped 7% after Carnival announced that it was selling $1 billion of addition stock. The cruise company said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purchases, including potentially to settle debt that matures in 2023.

United Airlines — The Chicago-based legacy carrier slid 6% after missing analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter. United reported $1.43 in adjusted earnings per share on $12.11 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.95 in EPS and $12.16 billion in revenue. United also said it was reducing capacity by 11% in the third quarter and 10% in the fourth quarter compared to 2019 levels.

Las Vegas Sands — The casino operator rose more than 2% after reporting mixed, second quarter results. The company reported an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share on $1.05 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were looking for a loss of 29 cents per share on $985 million of revenue. The company's CEO said that a recovery in visitors to Singapore accelerated during the quarter.

CSX — The freight rail carrier added more than 3% after posting stronger-than-expected second quarter revenue. CSX generated $3.82 billion in revenue during the period, ahead of the $3.65 billion projected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 28% year over year, in part due to higher prices and fuel surcharges, CSX said.

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle maker were choppy in extended trading after its second-quarter report. Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.27, beating $1.81 expect by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in short at $16.93 billion versus $17.10 billion expected. Despite the beat on earnings, Tesla's automotive margins declined.

Alcoa — Shares of the aluminum maker gained 6% after Alcoa beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. The company reported $2.67 in adjusted earnings per share on $3.64 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $2.31 in EPS on $3.45 billion in revenue. Improved logistics allowed for more shipments during the quarter, Alcoa said.