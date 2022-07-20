Treasury yields dip as risk sentiment remains volatile

Treasury yields pulled back on Wednesday as investors continue to assess incoming corporate earnings reports, the probable path of monetary policy and whether risk assets have found a bottom. At around 4:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down at 2.9856% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 3.1476%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys



The yield on the 2-year Treasury note slid to 3.1859%, meaning the closely-watched 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted. Yield-curve inversions — when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than longer-term ones despite carrying lower risk — are often viewed by markets as signs that a recession is imminent. Markets are attempting to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points or the more aggressive 100 basis points at its policy meeting next week, as it looks to rein in sky-high inflation.