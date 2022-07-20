Ukrainian first lady urges Congress to send more weapons for fight against Russia

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks to members of the US Congress about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the US Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on July 20, 2022, in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, on Wednesday urged bipartisan lawmakers to send more weapons to her homeland as it repels Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenska addressed members of Congress from the same room that her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, did in March. He appeared virtually, as Russia's war had just begun.

"I'm asking for something now I would never want to ask," Zelenska said at the U.S. Capitol. "I'm asking for weapons, weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land, but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home."

Zelenska began her 15-minute address with a photo presentation of Ukrainian children killed by Russian missile strikes and shelling across the country.

"I'm asking for air defense systems in order for rockets not to kill," Zelenska said before a backdrop of graphic and disturbing images from devastated Ukrainian streets.

"While Russia kills, America saves, and you should know about it. We thank you for that," Zelenska added, pointing to the 15 military aid packages committed thus far.

Ahead of her address to Congress, Zelenska met with first lady Jill Biden at the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.

Biden last met with Zelenska during a surprise trip to Ukraine on Mother's Day.