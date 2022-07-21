CNBC Pro

Bank of America believes we're already in a recession — and says these stocks have what it takes to beat it

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:38
CNBC ProNetflix, Meta, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 20
Christina Falso3 hours ago
CNBC ProS&P 500 triggers signal with perfect track record for calling end of bear markets
Jeff Coxan hour ago
CNBC ProBulls finally have some momentum behind them, but don't sound the all-clear just yet
Bob Pisani
Read More