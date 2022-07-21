Here are 6 strategies to recession-proof your finances at any age

Like many Americans, you may be worried we are heading into a recession. More than 6 out of 10 Americans — 62% — believe there will be a recession in the next year, according to the latest CNBC All America Economic survey conducted in early July. Older Americans in their late 50s and beyond feel better prepared than younger generations to handle a looming recession, according to another report by MagnifyMoney. Yet, overall, 68% of U.S. adults don't feel financially prepared for one at all, the survey found. Here are some strategies to recession-proof your finances, at every age.

In your 20s and 30s: Shore up your assets

Alessandro Biascioli | Istock | Getty Images

In your 40s and 50s: Play defense

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Digitalvision | Getty Images

At this point, you should be approaching or already in your prime earning years. You likely have more financial responsibilities than ever before — owning your own home, raising children, saving for your retirement. You need to put some protections in place in case the economy — or life — throws you a curveball. Get proper insurance coverage Having ample insurance is one of the best ways to protect your financial life in uncertain times. You should have an auto policy, renters or homeowners insurance as well as comprehensive health, disability and life insurance coverage. Check coverage on your homeowners' policy to make sure it covers rebuilding, not just cover the current market value of the home. Home values may fall during a recession. Also consider buying an "umbrella" policy to increase your liability coverage.

Don't forget to protect your income, your greatest asset. Research shows you are more likely to become disabled than pass away during your working years. If your employer offers disability insurance, get as much as you can. If you're self-employed, buy coverage on your own. It is worth it. In your 50s, you may finally start thinking about what life will be like when you stop working in your current position or field — and start a new chapter. Getting through the first "pages" may be a tough slog in a recession. Start preparing just in case. Make 'catch-up' contributions once eligible At age 50, you can make extra contributions to your retirement savings accounts. It may make sense to turbocharge your retirement accounts now if you already have an ample emergency fund. With a $6,500 "catch-up" contribution, you could contribute up to $27,000 to a 401(k) plan or workplace retirement plan this year. You can also put away up to $7,000 in an IRA with an extra $1,000 "catch-up" contribution. If you have a high-deductible health insurance policy, you can contribute up to $3,650 for single coverage and $7,300 for family coverage in a health savings account. Those 55 and older can contribute an extra $1,000 to a health savings account.

In your 60s and beyond: Secure retirement plans

Getty Images