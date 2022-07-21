Putin's trip to Iran shows Russia's 'desperation,' says U.S. Institute of Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely wanted to show that Moscow is still important in the Middle East by visiting Iran, but instead, the trip shows "a bit of desperation," according to John Drennan of the U.S. Institute of Peace. The goal was to have a discussion with Iran and Turkey's leaders about the peace process in Syria, said Drennan, who is a senior program officer at the USIP's Center for Russia and Europe. Putin met with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to notices on the Kremlin's website published Tuesday. "We are strengthening our cooperation on international security and making a tangible contribution to settling the Syrian conflict," Putin said.

Putin also met with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran. "I think the Russians would spin the meeting as a demonstration that they're not actually isolated, they're still a major player in the Middle East," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. "But I do think, to [National Security Council spokesman John Kirby's] point, it does show a bit of desperation that the Russians are having to go to the Iranians for military support," he added. Earlier, Kirby told reporters at the White House that the trip "shows the degree to which Mr. Putin and Russia are increasingly isolated." "Now they have to turn to Iran for help," he said.

Interest in Iranian drones

The White House said Russian officials have viewed weapons-capable drones in Iran that Moscow may want to acquire for its war in Ukraine. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday, CIA Director William Burns said Russia's interest in Iranian drones is a reflection of "the deficiencies of Russia's defense industry today, the difficulties they're having after significant losses so far in the war against Ukraine and replenishing their stocks as well." "Russians and Iranians need each other right now. Both heavily sanctioned countries, both looking to break out of political isolation as well," he added. Burns said the countries want to help each other evade sanctions and show they have options, but there are limits to how much they can cooperate. He said Tehran and Moscow don't really trust each other because they are energy rivals and historical competitors. The competition over exporting sanctioned energy is a structural issue that is preventing deep Russia-Iran relations, USIP's Drennan said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 19, 2022. Putin likely wanted to show that Moscow is still important in the Middle East by visiting Iran, said John Drennan of the U.S. Institute of Peace. Sergei Savostyanov | AFP | Getty Images