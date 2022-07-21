Novak Djokovic's US Open hopes suffer blow after tournament vows to respect US government policy on Covid-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic during the Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 in London, England on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.

He was listed in the field for the final Grand Slam of the year alongside British pair Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, who is hoping to defend the title she won as a qualifier last year.

Six-time winner Serena Williams will also be in the field hoping to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles at the age of 40.

Djokovic, who would be aiming to join Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time men's list on 22 with victory in New York looks unlikely to play though, despite having earlier spoken of his hopes for a reprieve.

The U.S. requires non-citizens to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter, meaning Djokovic, who has made it repeatedly clear that he will not take the vaccine, will not be allowed entry.

A statement from the US Open, which does not have its own vaccination rules, read: "Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.



"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens."

Djokovic's stance already cost him the chance to compete in the Australian Open earlier this year and it looks likely to do so again.