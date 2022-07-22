Asia-Pacific markets slip as inflation in Japan inches up

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Friday as investors digest Japan's inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 declined 0.36% and the Topix index slipped 0.36%.

Official data released Friday showed that prices in Japan rose 2.2% in June compared with a year ago, in line with analyst expectations.

South Korea's Kospi was fractionally lower, while the Kosdaq inched up 0.16%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.12%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sat just above the flatline.

Overnight in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.36% to close at 12,059.61 as Tesla shares surged. The S&P 500 gained nearly 1% to end the session at 3,998.95, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 162.06 points, or 0.51%, to 32,036.90.