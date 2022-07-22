CEOs say they are raising prices, cutting costs as inflation dominates post-earnings conversations

In this article GS

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon set the tone early this earnings season when he said inflation is "deeply entrenched" in the U.S. economy and impacting conditions on a multitude of fronts. Since then, company leader after company leader has expressed similar sentiments. Most say they've managed to navigate difficult times spurred by inflationary pressures at their highest level in more than 40 years. They report cutting costs, raising prices and generally trying to adapt models to the uncertainty of what's ahead. Tesla founder Elon Musk was practically apologetic on his company's earnings call for hiking prices to meet higher costs. "So I do feel like we've raised our prices. Well, we've raised our prices quite a few times. They're frankly at embarrassing levels," the mercurial electric vehicle pioneer told analysts. "But we've also had a lot of supply chain and production shocks, and we've got crazy inflation. So I am hopeful, this is not a promise or anything, but I'm hopeful that at some point we can reduce the prices a little bit." Nothing, however, seems certain at the moment, other than that inflation is on everyone's mind. Of the 91 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, inflation has been mentioned on 85 of the analysts calls, according to a search of FactSet transcripts.

Consumers paying the prices

Like Musk, company officials generally expect inflation to come down from the 8.6% quarterly growth rate from a year ago, as measured by the consumer price index. The CPI accelerated 9.1% in July, the highest number since November 1981. But they're also not taking any chances, using pricing power now to bolster their top and bottom lines amid a highly uncertain environment. "Our primary response to the environmental challenge of inflation is higher pricing," said Michael F. Klein, the president of personal insurance for Dow component Travelers. "We are pleased with our actions to increase rates over the past few quarters and remain confident in our ability to achieve further increases." The higher prices certainly haven't hurt profitability, with results so far countering the generally pessimistic attitude on Wall Street heading into earnings season. With nearly 20% of the S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 78% have beaten estimates for profits, which are up 6.3% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv. The beat rate on the revenue side is 72.5%, with sales up 11.3%. Though energy companies have been a major boost to the aggregate top and bottom lines, the overall feeling is that cash-rich consumers are able to handle the burden of soaring prices, at least for now. "We have been able to and continue to be able to pass through our product cost inflation to our customers, and they are increasingly finding ways to pass that through to their consumers as well," said Sysco Chief Financial Officer Aaron Alt. "We're confident that will continue to be the case certainly in here and now."

Defying recession fears