What the Club is watching Friday — social media clobbered, Danaher's target hike

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022.
Benoit Tessier | Reuters
What we are looking at July 22, 2022
- Snap (SNAP) shares plunged more than 30% in the premarket after a miserable quarter that was worse than feared — even after warning in May ... Twitter (TWTR) posted a weaker-than-expected quarter too, but there has been another major distraction there. These social media stocks are getting punished for bad quarters, but why not wait to see to what the industry titans Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have to say next week in their earnings calls before completing writing the group off?