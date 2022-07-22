Markets face what could be the most important week of summer with Fed, earnings and economic data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

There's a head-spinning amount of news for markets to navigate in the week ahead, the biggest of which will be the Federal Reserve's mid-week meeting.

The two largest U.S. companies - Microsoft and Apple - report Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Google parent Alphabet releases results Tuesday, and Amazon reports Thursday. Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, reports Wednesday. In all, more than a third of the S&P 500 companies are reporting.

On top of that are several hefty economic reports, which should add fuel to the debate on whether the economy is heading towards or is already in a recession.

"Next week, I think, is going to be the most important week of the summer between the economic reports coming out, with respect to GDP, the employment cost index and the Fed meeting - and the 175 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Second quarter gross domestic product is expected Thursday. The Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures inflation data comes out Friday morning, as does the employment cost index. Home prices and new home sales are reported Tuesday, and consumer sentiment is released Friday.

"I think what those bigger companies say about the outlook will be more important than the earnings they post...When you combine that with the statistical reports, which will be backward looking, I think it's going to be a volatile and important week," Grohowski said.

The run up to the Fed's July 26, 27 meeting has already proven to be dramatic, with traders at one point convinced a full point rate hike was coming. But Fed officials pushed back on that view, and economists widely expect another three-quarter point hike, on top of a similar one in June.

"Obviously a 75 basis point hike is baked in the cake for next week," said Grohowski. "I think the question is what happens in September. If the Fed is continuing to stay too tight for too long, we will need to increase our probability of recession which currently stands at 60% over the next 12 months."

The Fed's rate hiking is the most aggressive in decades, and the July meeting comes as investors are trying to determine whether the central bank's tighter policies have already or will trigger a recession. That makes the economic reports in the week ahead all the more important.