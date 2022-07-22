What to know about the financial risks of becoming your own boss

Cheerful female entrepreneur watching movie on laptop. Beautiful young woman is spending leisure time at home. She is sitting with legs crossed on sofa.

Amid the "Great Resignation," many people continue to relish the idea of being their own boss. While autonomy and flexibility can be alluring, there are also important financial considerations.

This is especially important advice given that new business applications remain historically strong, albeit down 2.5% in June from the prior month, according to U.S. Census Bureau data adjusted for seasonal variation. Applications for new businesses hit a record 5.4 million in 2021, and despite recent headwinds, the number of applications through June remains well ahead of the comparable six months in 2018, 2019, and 2020, Census Bureau data show.

Here are five things to contemplate before hanging out your shingle.

The economics and business expenses

While setting out on your own can be rewarding money-wise, it can also be a financially risky move. Consider whether you can afford to give up a regular paycheck and if you can stomach the uncertainty. "You have to be comfortable not getting that paycheck," said Michael H. Karu, a partner with CPA firm Levine Jacobs & Co. in Livingston, N.J.

Depending on the business, you may or may not have a lot of start-up costs and ongoing expenses. Some of these costs could include office space, equipment, software, hardware, phone service, an invoicing system, subscriptions, professional services, and travel. You'll need to be sure you have the cash flow to cover your expected expenses.

Pick a team of advisors

You'll want to assemble a team of professionals including a certified public accountant, an investment advisor, insurance specialists, and an attorney who can review contracts and offer advice on other business-related matters.

You may have to spend some money, but professional advice can be invaluable, said Rob Cordasco, a certified public accountant and founder of Cordasco & Company, a CPA firm in Savannah, Georgia.

Getting it right from the beginning will be especially important if the business takes off since you don't want to find yourself unprepared from a legal, insurance, or tax perspective. "Some missteps can be unforgiving or hard to undo," Cordasco said.

Determine your structure

How you set up shop depends largely on factors such as your anticipated income, your expenses, and the desired liability protection, Karu said. You'll also want to consider whether you plan to hire employees and whether you want everything to flow through your personal return, he said.

You may not need to register the company if you plan to conduct business as yourself, using your legal name, according to the Small Business Administration. But weigh the pros and cons because you could miss out on personal liability protection as well as legal and tax benefits by not registering, the SBA states.